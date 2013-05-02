Tribe Increases Awareness of Anaho Island at Pyramid Lake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tribe Increases Awareness of Anaho Island at Pyramid Lake

If you've been to Pyramid Lake you've no doubt seen it. But I'll be you've never actually been on it. Anaho Island is a Federal Wildlife Refuge and it's marking 100 years in business. And the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is inviting everyone to come and learn all about.

When it was designated in 1913 it was just 247 acres of land. The waterline has dropped and the island has grown and so has its importance to the Pacific Flyway.

"We have 283 species of birds at Pyramid Lake," says Tribal Planner Scott Carey. "And Anaho Island is the largest nesting ground for the American White Pelican, west of the Rockies. We are very proud of it."

They estimate about 10,000 pelicans are currently nesting there now.

"Their objective is to raise one chick a year," says Fish and Wildlife Spokesperson Donna Withers. "They typically lay 2 or 3 eggs in a season. And they work to get one raised."

The pelicans there are about three-and-a-half feet tall, with a wingspan of nine-and-a-half feet. They are large and they are timid. Withers conducts regular bird counts on the island always staying far away to avoid ruffling any feathers.

The public is restricted from going with a 1,000 feet of the island. But the tribe is inviting the public to come and learn all about all the birds at the lake and about their culture and Anaho Island during their first Pyramid Lake Bird Day. It's this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Sutcliff Marina at Pyramid Lake. While you won't be be allowed on the island there will be boat and environmental tours.

Written by Erin Breen

