Las Vegas Tops Reno 14-8 Wednesday

Aces Release

5/2/2013

Chris Owings went 3-for-5, but an early deficit and a late rally were too much for the Aces to overcome Wednesday night, as the Las Vegas 51s downed Reno, 14-8 at Aces Ballpark.

Las Vegas struck in the first inning on a passed ball and a two-RBI single, and the lead would stand up. The Aces scored two runs in the second and pushed across four runs in the seventh, but Reno never would dig all the way out of the early hole.

Kila Ka'aihue tripled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, ensuring each Aces batter in the starting lineup collected a hit on the night. Owings, Matt Davidson and Taylor Harbin each registered a double, and Ed Easley hit his second home run of the season.

Aces starter Randall Delgado took his third loss of the season. Delgado allowed five runs—all earned—on seven hits over 3.1 innings of work. Three Aces relievers combined to allow nine runs—six earned—over the game's final 5.2 frames.

Las Vegas Starter Carlos Torres picked up the victory, giving up three runs—just one earned—on seven hits through 5.1 innings of work.

The series wraps up Thursday night at Aces Ballpark, as the Aces look to avoid a sweep. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.