Chicken Verde Tacos

Prep time: 10

Cook time: 20

12-16 servings



What you need:

2 lbs fresh chicken breast

6 med Tomatillos

1 Green bell pepper

1 Jalapeño deseeded

1 med White Onion

1 Cilantro

1 tbsp Garlic

1/4 cup Water

2 Limes juiced

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 pkg Mexican Queso cheese

Small corn tortillas



Directions:

Add 1 tbsp olive oil to a large pan on medium heat, add 1/2 onion diced.

Cook and stir until onions glisten. Add chicken to pan, cook and stir until all pink in the meat is gone. Turn down heat to low or simmer.



Tomatillos: remove the leaves and wash the tomatillos thoroughly.



While the chicken is cooking, get a food processor or blender, add tomatillos, bell pepper, jalapeno, remaining 1/2 onion, 1/2 bunch of cilantro and garlic. Add 1/4 cup water and blend until sauce.



Add blended sauce to pan with chicken. Add lime juice, cinnamon, stir and simmer for 10 min to cook out the excess moisture.



Serve a large spoonful on tortilla; add fresh cilantro, queso cheese and extra fresh diced onion if you wish.



Disfrutar! Enjoy!



