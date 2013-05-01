Chicken Verde Tacos - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chicken Verde Tacos

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2013 Steve Schroeder

Prep time: 10
Cook time: 20
12-16 servings

What you need:
2 lbs fresh chicken breast
6 med Tomatillos
1 Green bell pepper
1 Jalapeño deseeded
1 med White Onion
1 Cilantro
1 tbsp Garlic
1/4 cup Water
2 Limes juiced
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 pkg Mexican Queso cheese
Small corn tortillas

Directions:
Add 1 tbsp olive oil to a large pan on medium heat, add 1/2 onion diced.
Cook and stir until onions glisten. Add chicken to pan, cook and stir until all pink in the meat is gone. Turn down heat to low or simmer.

Tomatillos: remove the leaves and wash the tomatillos thoroughly.

While the chicken is cooking, get a food processor or blender, add tomatillos, bell pepper, jalapeno, remaining 1/2 onion, 1/2 bunch of cilantro and garlic. Add 1/4 cup water and blend until sauce.

Add blended sauce to pan with chicken. Add lime juice, cinnamon, stir and simmer for 10 min to cook out the excess moisture.

Serve a large spoonful on tortilla; add fresh cilantro, queso cheese and extra fresh diced onion if you wish.

Disfrutar!  Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  • Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
  • Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper    More >>
  • Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

