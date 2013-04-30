Sacramento State Tops Nevada Tuesday

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (22-22) baseball team dropped a midweek non conference game to Sacramento State (27-18) 7-6 on Tuesday afternoon at Peccole Park. The Wolf Pack stands at 22-22 after the loss while the Hornets improved to 27-18.

Sac State scored two runs in the top of the first but Nevada tied it on Brooks Klein's two-run homer in the bottom of the second. The Pack added another run courtesy of a Hornet error and led 3-2 after two innings.

A five-run top of the third gave the Hornets all the runs they would need in winning 7-6. Second baseman Andrew Ayers belted a grand slam in the big inning.

The Pack scored single runs in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings but it was not enough to overcome the large deficit. Klein's second home run of the game in seventh inning accounted for one of the runs. Nevada scored a run in the bottom of the ninth but left two runners on base when the game ended.

Brandon Creel (6-3) earned the win relief. Sutter McLoughlin (13) recorded his 13th save of the season pitching the ninth. Pack starter Michael Bradshaw (1-1) was tagged with the loss allowing four runs on three hits in 2.1 innings of action.

First baseman Hugo Hernandez (3-for-4,R) and third baseman Brad Gerig (3-for-4,R) led the Pack with three hits each. Klein (2-for-4,2HR) hit two home runs and drove in three.

Rhys Hoskins (3-for-5,2R) and Justin Higley (2-for-4,2R,2RBI) had multiple hits for the Hornets. Ayers drove in four with his grand slam in the third inning.

Nevada returns to Mountain West action this weekend hosting second place San Diego State for a three-game series. Friday's game is set for 6 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday's first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.