Meteorologist Jeff Martinez has been forecasting the weather in Reno and northern Nevada going on 15 years and has seen some of the bigger storms that have hit our area since that time. From the New Year's flood of 2005 to record snowfall in the Sierra in 2010, and all the heat, droughts and wildfires in between, Jeff has covered them all!

Jeff is a private pilot, and holds the AMS CBM Seal of Approval,  and his weather career has taken him all over the country -  from Albuquerque to Anchorage, Chicago, San Antonio, Sacramento and  San Francisco.

You can find Jeff doing just about everything outdoors, from skiing around Lake Tahoe, to camping with his kids, and of course, tracking Nevada's challenging weather patterns.

Jeff loves to call northern Nevada home and he enjoys bringing the weather to you every morning weekdays from 4:30am-7am on Channel 2 News!

You can follow him on Facebook at:
http://www.facebook.com/pages/KTVN-Jeff-Martinez/439625789416287?ref=hl#!/pages/KTVN-Jeff-Martinez/439625789416287

or email at: jmartinez@ktvn.com

