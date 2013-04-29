Democrats' Tax Tweak Plan Expected This Week

Senate Majority Leader Mo Denis says Democrats are putting the final touches on their plan to tweak Nevada's tax structure to bring in more money for education and other services.



But the Las Vegas lawmaker says they will await final revenues projections due Wednesday from the Economic Forum before introducing their plan in bill form.



The Economic Forum is an independent panel charged with forecasting Nevada revenues for the next two years.



Democrats also have not closed in on how much additional revenue they want to generate. Among things being considered are revamping the state's live entertainment tax.



Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson says his proposal to seek voter approval to raise taxes on Nevada's gold and silver mines is also expected to be out this week. (AP)