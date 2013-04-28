Nevada Drops Series Finale At Air Force 7-5

The University of Nevada baseball team dropped the final game of a three-game Mountain West series 7-5 at Air Force on Sunday. The Wolf Pack won 8-4 on Friday and 12-8 on Saturday to take the series 2-1.

The loss dropped the Pack to 22-21 on the season and 9-12 in the MW. The Falcons improved to 12-30 and 5-16 in conference play.

Trailing 5-2 Nevada scored three times in the top of the seventh to tie the score at five. Right fielder Brooks Klein's double scored two runs to tie the game.

The Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and held on for the 7-5 victory. David Baska and Seth Kline had RBI hits in the inning off reliever Michael Fain.

Fain (2-3) was tagged with the loss allowing both runs in eighth. Alex Baker (4-3) earned the win pitching 2.2 scoreless innings.

First baseman Hugo Hernandez (3-for-4,R) led the Pack with three hits while left fielder Kewby Meyer (2-for-4), Klein (2-for-4,R,2RBI) and catcher Ryan Teel (2-for-4) added two each. Klein drove in a team-high two.

Designated hitter Austin Byler had his 14-game hit streak snapped going hitless in four at bats. Byler's streak is the high by a Pack player this season and his career high.

Baska (3-for-4,4R,RBI) and Matt Thorne (3-for-3) had three hits each for the Falcons. Peter Johnson drove in two for Air Force.

Nevada begins an eight-game homestand on Tuesday hosting Sacramento State at 2 p.m.