Six-Run Eighth Inning Propels Pack To Victory At Air Force

Trailing 7-6 The University of Nevada baseball team put together a two-out rally in the top of the eighth, scoring six runs to defeat Air Force 12-8 on Saturday afternoon. The Wolf Pack won 8-4 on Friday and will look for the sweep the Mountain West series on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.

With the victory the Pack improved to 22-20 and 9-11 in MW play while the Falcons dropped to 11-30 and 4-16 in the conference.

First baseman Brett Jones walked to get the eighth inning started and with two down scored on center fielder Jamison Rowe's RBI single. Left fielder Brad Gerig followed with a single that put runners on the corners for third baseman Austin Byler. Byler laid down a bunt single that scored Rowe with the go ahead run. Designated hitter Hugo Hernandez drove in his fifth run of the game with a single that scored Gerig. Right fielder Brooks Klein delivered the knockout blow with a three-run homer over the right field fence and Pack led 12-7.

The Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 12-8.

Nevada jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings but Air Force battled back to tie the game at four after four innings of play. The Pack broke the tie in the top of the seventh when Hernandez doubled home a pair. The Falcons answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh on just one hit to move in front 7-6 where it remained until the big eighth inning for the Pack.

Daniel Levine (2-0), the fourth of five Nevada pitchers in the game, earned the win allowing a run on three hits in two innings on the mound. Jack Hourin (0-3) suffered the loss giving up two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of action.

Hernandez (4-for-5,2R,5RBI) led the Pack offense collecting career highs with four hits, five RBI and three doubles. Rowe (2-for-4,3R,RBI) and Klein (2-for-5,R,3RBI) added two hits each as the Pack totaled 14 on the day. Byler extended his career and team season-high hit streak to 14 games with the bunt single in the eighth.

Four Falcon players had two hits in the game. Seth Kline and Tyler Saleck had two RBI apiece.

Nevada's Tom Jameson (1-6) will take the mound for the Pack and Steven Trojan (3-4) will pitch for Air Force in the series finale on Sunday.