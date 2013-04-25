Big Burger Macaroni with homemade ketchup recipe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Big Burger Macaroni with homemade ketchup recipe

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2013 Steve Schroeder

Grab and Go Egg Frittata

Prep: 10 mins 
Bake: 20 mins
Serves: 12-16

The Ingredients:
2 lbs lean ground beef (or ground turkey)
1 whole sweet yellow onion diced
12 to 16 oz pkg elbow macaroni (gluten free)
4 tomatoes whole
3/4 cup almond milk
4 Roma tomatoes diced
1 red bell pepper diced
1/4 cup Green onion
1 tbsp Garlic powder
1 tbsp Oregano
2 tbsp Worschester
2 tbsp olive oil
1 lime squeezed

Ideas: add any one or more if these ingredients to enhance as you like. Use penne pasta, vegetable pasta, add 1 lbs ground beef/1 lbs italian ground sausage. Add tobacco or jalapeños, add taco seasoning, add parmesan cheese.

Directions:
Add 8-10 cups of water to a large pot,  bring water to a boil. Add macaroni noodles. Boil for 10 minutes. When done, remove from water and drain. Run cold water over noodles to stop them from cooking. Set aside. Keep 1 cup of macaroni water, set aside.

Add olive oil to a large pan on medium heat, add onions. Cook and stir until onions glisten. Add meat to pan, cook and stir until all meat is brown. Turn down heat to low or simmer.

Add 4 tomatoes to food processor, add almond milk and Purée the tomatoes. Add fresh tomato sauce to the meat and onions.

Dice and deseed the roma tomatoes.  Add the diced tomatoes, bell pepper, green onion, garlic powder, oregano, worchester to the pan with the meat.  Add 1/2 cup noodle water, add more as desired. Add lime juice. bring to a boil. Stir. Cook 10 min.

Add the drained noodles. Simmer for 5 minutes and continue to stir. Done!

Homemade Ketchup
12oz Organic Tomato Paste
1.5 Cup Water
2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 tsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp honey
Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan. Simmer for a few minutes and stir often. Transfer ketchup to a glass container and refrigerate

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  • Delicious by DaVita SegmentsDelicious by DaVita SegmentsMore>>

  • Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced

    More >>

  • Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    More >>

  • Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

    More >>
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes


    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.