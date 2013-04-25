Big Burger Macaroni with homemade ketchup recipe

Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Grab and Go Egg Frittata

Prep: 10 mins

Bake: 20 mins

Serves: 12-16

The Ingredients:

2 lbs lean ground beef (or ground turkey)

1 whole sweet yellow onion diced

12 to 16 oz pkg elbow macaroni (gluten free)

4 tomatoes whole

3/4 cup almond milk

4 Roma tomatoes diced

1 red bell pepper diced

1/4 cup Green onion

1 tbsp Garlic powder

1 tbsp Oregano

2 tbsp Worschester

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lime squeezed





Ideas: add any one or more if these ingredients to enhance as you like. Use penne pasta, vegetable pasta, add 1 lbs ground beef/1 lbs italian ground sausage. Add tobacco or jalapeños, add taco seasoning, add parmesan cheese.



Directions:

Add 8-10 cups of water to a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add macaroni noodles. Boil for 10 minutes. When done, remove from water and drain. Run cold water over noodles to stop them from cooking. Set aside. Keep 1 cup of macaroni water, set aside.



Add olive oil to a large pan on medium heat, add onions. Cook and stir until onions glisten. Add meat to pan, cook and stir until all meat is brown. Turn down heat to low or simmer.



Add 4 tomatoes to food processor, add almond milk and Purée the tomatoes. Add fresh tomato sauce to the meat and onions.



Dice and deseed the roma tomatoes. Add the diced tomatoes, bell pepper, green onion, garlic powder, oregano, worchester to the pan with the meat. Add 1/2 cup noodle water, add more as desired. Add lime juice. bring to a boil. Stir. Cook 10 min.



Add the drained noodles. Simmer for 5 minutes and continue to stir. Done!



Homemade Ketchup

12oz Organic Tomato Paste

1.5 Cup Water

2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp honey

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan. Simmer for a few minutes and stir often. Transfer ketchup to a glass container and refrigerate



Enjoy!



