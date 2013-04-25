Nevada Assembly Considers Increasing Scholarship Reach

State lawmakers are considering expanding an annual scholarship meant to help future Nevada teachers finance their senior year of college from one recipient to two.



Republican Sen. Ben Kieckhefer presented SB102 to members of the Assembly Education Committee on Wednesday.



Currently, the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship provides up to $4,500 to one Nevada college senior majoring in education.



The bill allows a second Memorial Scholarship annually, with awards going to students from northern and southern Nevada schools that offer a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Education.



The scholarship is in honor of former Gov. Kenny Guinn. It is funded by donations received following Guinn's death in 2010. Guinn established the state's Millennium Scholarship program that provides qualifying Nevada high school students with money to attend college. (AP)