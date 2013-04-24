Money Watch Q & A: Free Financial Workshops

A host of local non-profits is teaming up to provide northern Nevadans with eight weeks of free financial workshops. The series are entitled, "It's Your Money" and "It's Your Estate." Both were implemented by CEO of KNPB, Kurt Mische. Since introducing this series in 2010, Mische says more than 500 people have taken advantage of the free information.

The free financial workshops will be held at various times on Tuesdays and Wednesdays now through May 22. They will take place at United Way, the Northwest Reno Library or the University of Nevada's Redfield Campus. Topics include "Living Wills and Advanced Health Care Directives" as well as "Social Security, Medicaid and Health Insurance."

The series would not be possible without the support of the following non-profits: The Community Foundation of Western Nevada, KNPB-PBS, The Washoe County Library System, The Nature Conservancy, The Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Renown Health Foundation, DRI Foundation, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, TMCC, Nevada Land Trust, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.

Kurt Mische will be our Money Watch Q & A guest tonight. He will be available to give you more information about signing up for a single or series of workshops. To speak with him, call (775) 858-2222 from 5-6 p.m. You can also view the workshop schedule at: http://www.knpb.org/events/membership_events/seminars/

Written by Kristen Remington