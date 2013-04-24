Nevada Senate Republicans Announce Mining Tax Plan

Six Republican senators want to tax Nevada's gold and silver mine operators to raise money for education.

The group led by Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson of Henderson on Wednesday announced they will push a 10% tax on gold and silver mining revenue as an alternative to a 2% business tax that will be on the 2014 ballot.

Senate Republicans say the plan would raise $600 million during the 2-year budget cycle.

It would be contingent up voters approving SJR15, a proposed amendment passed during the 2011 session to repeal mining tax protections in the state constitution. That measure has cleared the Senate and still awaits approval in the Assembly before advancing to next year's ballot.

Democrats say the GOP plan doesn't alleviate school needs this budget cycle.

