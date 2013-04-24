Nevada Senator Comes Out as Gay During Debate

As Nevada legislators emotionally debated a move toward same-sex marriage, one lawmaker rose to his feet and declared, "I'm gay."



Nevada state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson says that he quickly picked up hundreds of new friends on Facebook and followers on Twitter.

His statement on the Senate floor late Monday night came after listening to passionate comments from colleagues as they debated Senate Joint Resolution 13, which would abolish Nevada's heterosexual definition of marriage.



Atkinson says he never considered his sexual orientation a secret. His friends and family knows he's gay.



Still, he says, "I just knew it was time." (AP)