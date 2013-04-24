Thousands Gather for Slain MIT Officer's Service - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Thousands Gather for Slain MIT Officer's Service

Thousands of Massachusetts Institute of Technology students, faculty and staff as well as law enforcement officials from across the nation have gathered for a solemn tribute to fallen campus police officer Sean Collier.
 
The line of mourners stretched for about a half mile an hour before the ceremony was scheduled to start. They had to make their way through tight security, including metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs.
 
Authorities say Collier was killed by the Boston Marathon bombing suspects Thursday. He had worked for the department a little more than a year.
 
Vice President Joe Biden, MIT President L. Rafael Reif, police chief John DiFava and members of Collier's family are scheduled to speak.
 
One man who works a few blocks away from the site of the Boston Marathon bombings says it will take a while before there's a "sense of normalcy." 
 
But the area took a step in that direction today, as the street where the blasts occurred was reopened. Two construction workers were guarding fresh concrete that was still drying on the sidewalk where one of the bombs exploded.
 
Delivery trucks made their way down the street under a heavy police presence.
 
Workers at some businesses and hotels in the area were allowed to return to their jobs on Tuesday to prepare for reopening.
 
Some stores directly affected by the blasts are still boarded up.

The suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings killed in a shootout with police received welfare benefits from the state up until last year, when he became ineligible based on family income.
 
A spokesman for the state Office of Health and Human Services on Wednesday confirmed a Boston Herald report that 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, his wife and their toddler daughter had received benefits.
 
A lawyer for his wife, Katherine Russell Tsarnaeva, has said that she worked 70 to 80 hours per week as a home health aide while her husband cared for their daughter.
 
The state says both Tsarnaev and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev -- his brother and the other bombing suspect -- received welfare benefits as children through their parents while the family lived in Massachusetts.

Neither was receiving benefits at the time of the bombing. (AP)

