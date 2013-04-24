Nevada Snaps Four-Game Skid Downing Pacific 6-4 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Snaps Four-Game Skid Downing Pacific 6-4

Posted: Updated:

 

The University of Nevada (20-20) baseball team snapped a season-high four-game losing skid downing Pacific (10-25) in a nonconference game 6-4 at Peccole Park tonight.  With the victory the Wolf Pack evened its season record at 20-20 while the Tigers dropped to 10-25.

 Nevada struck first when Hugo Hernandez homered leading off the second inning.  Second baseman Scott Kaplan doubled in the third to put the Pack in front 2-0. 

 Pacific tied the game in the top of the fifth inning scoring twice on three walks and bases loaded single.  The Pack responded with a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single from shortstop Kyle Hunt to regain the lead 3-2.

 The Tigers battled back to once again to take the lead with a two-run top of the fifth.  Designated hitter Gio Brusa doubled home both runs.  That would be all the scoring as four Pack relievers combined to blank Pacific the rest of the night.

 The back-and-forth game swung again in favor of the Wolf Pack as they scored three times in the bottom of the fifth.  Right fielder Brooks Klein's single scored the first run and designated hitter Brett Jones hit triple down the right field line to score the final two runs of the game.

 Reliever Barry Timko (1-3) the sixth of nine Pack pitchers earned the win pitching 1.1 scoreless innings.  Sean Prihar (1) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season.  Kyle Crawford (1-2) was the fourth of six Pacific pitchers in the game and was tagged with the loss allowing two runs, one earned in his inning of action.

 Hunt (3-for-4,R,RBI) led the Pack with a game-high three hits which also tied his career-high.  Five different players drove in a run with Jones topping the team with two RBI.

 Brett Sullivan (2-for-5,R) led the Tigers with two hits as the totaled four in the game.  Brusaand Taylor Murphy each had two RBI for Pacific.

 Nevada returns to Mountain West action this weekend with a three-game series at Air Force.  Friday's first pitch is set for 2 p.m. MT.  All three games can be heard on 1450 AM with Don Marchand calling the action.

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.