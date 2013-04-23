Nevada Assembly Passes Sex Education Overhaul

State lawmakers are saying it's about time Nevada updates is sex education curriculum.

The Assembly voted 26-15 along party lines Tuesday to pass AB230. It now goes to the Senate.

Democratic Assemblyman David Bobzien of Reno is the primary sponsor of the measure. It requires a state council to determine criteria to be covered by an updated sex education course. School districts would then be responsible for setting specifics of the classes to comply with the state requirements.

The new curriculum would include topics such as contraception methods, domestic violence and sexual abuse, communicable diseases and the effects of drugs and alcohol on decision-making.

Under current law parents must opt-in to the sex education -- this bill enrolls students unless their parents opt out. (AP)