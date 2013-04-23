Local Blood Bank Asks Donors to Step Up

More than 200 people were wounded in the Boston bombings and the biggest need during a mass crisis like that is blood.

Two Boston officers were shot by the suspects a few days following the bombings.

One officer died, another was seriously wounded and is recovering in the hospital.

Officials said he might not have made it if it weren't for blood transfusions.

"This highlights the importance of frequent blood donations," said Steve Thomas, the donor recruitment director for United Blood Services in Reno. "Especially, for O - blood donations because that is the universal blood type in a tragic situation as with the Boston Marathon tragedy of last week."

Thomas said their O - inventory is about 25% lower than usual right now. He's asking the public to come and donate.

He told Channel 2 News United Blood Services has seen a slight increase in blood donors coming in since the Boston bombings, which is typical after a catastrophic incident.

Thomas said there are many loyal blood donors in Reno who are more than willing to pitch in.

"We spoke to one of those loyal donors Tuesday. Tom Motherway has an O - blood type, which means he can donate to anybody who needs it.

"The blood that I have is free of impurities, so they can use it for babies, newborn infants. So, I consider it a duty to really come and donate and I do it every four months."

If you would like to give the gift of life like Mr. Motherway, you have a great chance in July. We here at Channel 2 News are hosting our sixth annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive Thursday, July 11th. The drive goes from 11am until 7pm at the Atlantis.

You can also go to http://unitedbloodservices.org/ for more information - and contact info.

Written by Chris Ciarlo