Senate OKs Repealing Nevada Threat Over Tahoe Pact

Senate OKs Repealing Nevada Threat Over Tahoe Pact

Democrats in the Nevada Senate pushed through a bill repealing Nevada's threat to leave the decades old Tahoe Compact.

SB229 was approved late Monday on an 11-10 vote. It now goes to the Assembly.

The bill would repeal SB271 passed by the 2011 Legislature that paved the way for Nevada to exit the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The bi-state panel governs environmental controls and development in the Tahoe Basin that straddles the Nevada-California.

But two years ago Nevada lawmakers expressed frustration with California counterparts, claiming that state's tough environmental positions hindered economic development and Nevada's economy.

Supporters of repealing that law say Nevada should send a message renewing its commitment to Lake Tahoe.

But opponents claim the state should keep pressure on California to work with Nevada in resolving differences.

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

