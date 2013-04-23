Senate OKs Repealing Nevada Threat Over Tahoe Pact

Democrats in the Nevada Senate pushed through a bill repealing Nevada's threat to leave the decades old Tahoe Compact.

SB229 was approved late Monday on an 11-10 vote. It now goes to the Assembly.

The bill would repeal SB271 passed by the 2011 Legislature that paved the way for Nevada to exit the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The bi-state panel governs environmental controls and development in the Tahoe Basin that straddles the Nevada-California.

But two years ago Nevada lawmakers expressed frustration with California counterparts, claiming that state's tough environmental positions hindered economic development and Nevada's economy.

Supporters of repealing that law say Nevada should send a message renewing its commitment to Lake Tahoe.

But opponents claim the state should keep pressure on California to work with Nevada in resolving differences.

