Chinese Victim of Marathon Blasts Remembered

A 23-year-old Boston University graduate student killed in the Boston Marathon bombing has been described at her memorial service as a sweet-hearted woman passionate about piano, her studies and loving life.

Speakers including Lu Lingzi's father and her roommate say they will never forget the lightness she brought to their lives.

Hundreds of people including Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick attended the service hosted by the university Monday night.

Lu, from Shenyang, China, studied statistics at the school. Friends and faculty say she was an exceptional student with a bubbly personality.

Lu was one of three people killed in the bombings a week ago. A funeral was held Monday morning for another victim, 29-year-old Krystle Campbell. Eight-year-old Martin Richard also died in the attack.

Boston University has launched a scholarship fund in Lu's name.

(The Associated Press)