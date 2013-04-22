Nevada Senate Oks DNA Testing Upon Felony Arrest - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Senate Oks DNA Testing Upon Felony Arrest

Brianna Denison Brianna Denison

Police could obtain DNA samples of people arrested on felony charges under a bill unanimously apprved by the Nevada Senate.

SB 243 now goes to the Assembly and comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of such laws. A ruling is expected later this year.

The Nevada bill approved Monday is known as 'Brianna's Law' in honor of Brianna Denison. The 19-year-old was kidnapped and later found murdered in 2008.

James Biela was arrested nine months later and eventually convicted and sentenced to death for killing Denison. He was also convicted of raping two other women in 2007.

Supporters of the bill claim it may have saved Denison's life it if had been enacted earlier because Biela had a previous felony arrest. But - the bill also raises concerns about civil rights. "Currently it reads that DNA taken from felony arrests, I think that should be changed to violent felonies, or felonies of a sexual nature," says Steve Yeager.

Testing prices could range from $2 an arrest to $75. If the bill is approved, they plan to pass that cost onto those tested. If the charges are dismissed or resolved, or if no felony charges are filed within five years, a person can request their DNA be destroyed and profile removed from the system.

A similiar bill died in 2011.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

