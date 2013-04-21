Pack Sweeps UNM with 10-1 Win - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pack Sweeps UNM with 10-1 Win

The University of Nevada softball team swept its first conference series since 2009 with a 10-1, six-inning drubbing of New Mexico on Sunday at Lobo Field in Albuquerque.

With the win, which was Nevada's fifth in a row, the Wolf Pack stands at 27-19 (7-5 MW), while New Mexico is 19-28 (3-9 MW). After losses by San Diego State and Colorado State on Sunday, the Pack is now a half game out of the Mountain West lead.

The last conference sweep for the Pack came against Utah State from April 24-25 in 2009.

On Sunday, Erin Jones homered for the second time in the series as part of a five-run fourth. The inning also included a three-run double from Megan Sweet, and put the wheels in motion for the six-inning win. After the offensive outburst, the Pack led 5-1.

Five more in the sixth put the contest out of reach, sealing the victory alongside solid pitching from Megan Dortch. The sophomore from Reno won to move to 10-9 on the year, giving up no earned runs in six innings and lowering her ERA to 3.59.

Dortch is the second Nevada pitcher to win at least 10 games in 2013. Karlyn Jones has 15 victories to lead the Pack.

Nevada has now doubled 92 times in 47 games and hit 42 home runs. The Pack is hitting .31 as a team and has scored 258 runs.

The Pack will be back on the field on Friday, meeting UNLV in the first game of a three-game set at 3 p.m. at Hixson Park.

