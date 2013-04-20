Fajardo Leads Blue to 20-7 Win in Nevada's Spring Game - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fajardo Leads Blue to 20-7 Win in Nevada's Spring Game

In perhaps the best Silver and Blue Game in history, junior quarterback Cody Fajardo led the Blue team to a 20-7 win over the Silver team in front of nearly 5,000 fans at Mackay Stadium.

 The game ushered in a new era of Wolf Pack football with the excitement surrounding first-year coach Brian Polian taking over a program with eight-straight bowl wins at a high level.

 First, I want to say thank you to the Wolf Pack fans who came out to support us here today," Polian said. "It was a great atmosphere and I was excited to see what we were able to do on both sides of the ball.

 The day also marked Polian's 100th day as the Nevada head coach.

 Fajardo, a second-team All-MW pick last year, competed 17-of-25 for 251 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He hit Kolby Arendse from 14 yards out for the first touchdown of the day and then laid one in from 20 yards out to Richy Turner for the second Blue touchdown of the day.

 Junior kicker Colin Ditsworth connected from 48 and 40 yards on field goal to round out the scoring for the Blue.

 The Silver was shut out until the second half when freshman running back Xavier Stephens plunged in from a yard out.

 Freshman Hasaan Henderson, who recently moved from quarterback to wide receiver, led all pass-catchers with four receptions for 76 yards. Freshman Jay Richardson also caught four, for 60 yards while senior Joe Huber had four catches for 57 yards.

 Freshman Chris Solomon led all rushers with 61 yards on 15 carries with Stephens just behind him at 58 yards on 15 carries. Kendall Brock, who recently moved back to running back from the receiving corps, had 55 yards on just eight carries to himself up in the depth.

 Nevada's defense had a strong day overall, with a number of players making plays. Nigel Haikins recovered a fumble early and defensive back Devoreaux Stewart picked off Devin Combs for the other turnover on the day.

 Tyler Houk notched a pair of Nevada's seven sacks on the day.

 Nevada opens the 2013 season on Aug. 31 at UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Polian and Pack will open Mackay Stadium on Sept. 7 against UC Davis. Season tickets are on sale and available by calling (775) 348-PACK or visiting NevadaWolfPack.com.

