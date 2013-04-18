April is Child Abuse Prevention Month - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Posted: Updated:

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to recognize the role each person plays in promoting the social and emotional well-being of children and families. Washoe County Sheriff Michael Haley asks that residents take this opportunity to reflect on the important impact child abuse prevention has on the overall health of the region.

"Child abuse prevention is the most fundamental form of crime prevention," Sheriff Haley said. "One of our top priorities in public safety is to protect kids. This includes helping to ensure that they are not placed in situations that may lead to long-term problems."

Child abuse produces serious emotional harm and can leave lasting physical and mental scars on its victims. Abused children can develop a damaged sense of self, which in turn impacts their ability to develop and maintain healthy relationships, and function normally at home, school and work.

Child abuse and neglect fall into four main categories: physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect and endangerment, and sexual abuse. Statistics show that no community is immune. It crosses all racial, economic, and cultural lines. It is committed by both men and women, and sometimes even by young people themselves. Sadly, often the abuser is a parent, family member, or someone with regular access to the child.

"We need to focus on protecting children from abuse," Sheriff Haley said. "There is no acceptable reason for injuring a child and there are many ways to avert situations that lead to child abuse."

Strengthening family bonds and enriching the lives of children are important steps towards child abuse prevention. Parents are urged to take time each day to build strong relationships with their children through conversations, and the sharing of daily tasks and activities. Be willing to listen. Know where children are and who they are with at all times.

Proactively address day to day stress factors that, if allowed to fester, could increase the risk of abuse and neglect. These include unemployment, divorce, family crisis, financial problems, substance abuse, untreated mental illness, poor parenting skills, and low self-esteem.

For more information about how to prevent and report child abuse and neglect, contact the CAN-Prevent Task Force hotline at 1-800-992-5757 or visit canpreventnv.org.

Child abuse prevention tips for parents, educators and other caregivers are also available on-line from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families) at Childwelfare.gov; and from the Fight Crimes Invest in Kids website: FightCrime.org.

Additionally, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office has just released a new children's coloring book to help parents engage their children in activities aimed at helping them learn more about staying safe. A pdf version of the new Safety Activity Book is available online at WashoeSheriff.com.

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.