Nevada Cities Seek Study on Service Tax

Nevada cities say it might be time for Nevada to consider imposing a tax on services.

The Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections is scheduled to consider Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 when it meets Thursday.

The resolution requested by the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities says that since 2007 when Nevada's economy began to implode, sales of services have become a bigger piece of the economic pie.

It adds that creating a tax on services would help stabilize one of Nevada's main revenue bases and could allow a reduction in the sales tax rate paid on the purchase of goods.

If approved the study would be completed in time for lawmakers to consider when they convene in 2015. (AP)