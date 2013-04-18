Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

©2013 Steve Schroeder



Grab and Go Egg Frittata

Prep: 15 mins

Bake: 20 mins

Serves: 9-12

The Ingredients:

6 whole eggs

4 egg whites

1 cup (lightly packed) fresh spinach chopped

1 cup fresh tomatoes diced

1 cup sweet onions diced

¼ cup green onions

½ cup turkey bacon cooked and diced

1 tbsp Worchester sauce

1 lime squeezed for juice to replace salt

1 cup shredded parmesan cheese



Pico de Gallo:

1 cup tomatoes diced

1 cup onions diced

1 cup cilantro

½ cup Anaheim pepper deseeded and diced (you can use jalapeno if you wish)

2 limes squeezed for juice

Directions:

Chop and dice all ingredients add to a mixing bowl, mix.



Turkey Bacon:

Place parchment paper on a baking sheet. Add slices of bacon. Bake at 400°F for 18-20 minutes or to desired crispness. Remove from oven, let bacon rest 5 minutes, place on paper towel to soak up remaining grease. Let empty baking pan sit for 10 minutes and cool. Remove parchment paper and throw in garbage, no mess, no clean up.



Egg Fritatta Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray muffin pan with cooking spray. Beat eggs together in a large bowl. Mix all ingredients into the beaten eggs. Pour egg mixture evenly into muffin pan. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top of each. Bake in the preheated oven until muffins are set in the middle, 18 to 20 minutes.

Enjoy with fruit for breakfast, with pico de gallo for lunch or microwave in 45 seconds and grab n go!

Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.