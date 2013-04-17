Money Watch Q & A: Turn Part-Time Work into a Full-Time Career

Do you believe you are over-qualified for most of the job openings available right now? Tonight's Money Watch Q & A expert says that's okay. Emily Ellison is the area Vice President for Hire Dynamics in Reno, which is a staffing and employment agency. She says the most important thing a job seeker needs to do is get their foot in the door. From there, you will not only prove yourself, but also meet and establish the appropriate relationships to turn a part-time or temporary job into a full-time career potentially.

To hear other suggestions for getting back into the job market, watch Money Watch Q & A from 5-6 p.m. We will also ask Emily about health benefits and part-time work and which industries are hiring right now. Just dial (775) 858-2222.

You can reach a ProLogitix & Personnel One representative at the contact information listed below:

ProLogitix & Personnel One

5580 Mill Street, Reno, NV 89511, #100

(775) 323-4888

Written by Kristen Remington