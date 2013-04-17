Pack Drops Midweek Game To UC Davis - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pack Drops Midweek Game To UC Davis

The University of Nevada baseball team dropped a midweek nonconference home game 10-7 to UC Davis on Tuesday.  The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 19-17 on the season while the Aggies improved to 12-22.

 Pack third baseman Austin Byler and right fielder Brooks Klein both hit home runs to give the Pack a 4-3 lead after three innings.  Byler's two RBI double in the fourth inning gave Nevada a three-run cushion at 6-3.  Shortstop Kyle Hunt scored the Pack's seventh run in the fifth with his sacrifice fly.

 UCD sent 10 hitters to the plate in the sixth inning and six scored to put the Aggies in front to stay 9-7.  Three batters were walked in the inning, one with the bases loaded.  In the top of the ninth the Aggies scored an insurance run to make the final score 10-7.

 Nevada committed an error in each of the first three innings, two led to UCD scoring three unearned  runs.

 Ryan Baker (0-1) the fourth of seven Nevada pitchers was tagged with the loss allowing two runs and he did not record an out.  Robert Parucha (2-1) earned the win for UCD giving up two runs in his three innings on the mound.   Max Cordy (5) pitched two shutout innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

 Byler (3-for-5,R,3RBI) and Klein (3-for-5,R,2RBI) each had three hits to lead the Pack and hit home runs.  Byler hit his team-high eighth home run and drove in a game-high three.  Klein drove in two runs and scored twice.

 Three Aggie hitters had two hits in the game as they totaled 13.  Eight different UCD batters drove in a run.

 Nevada hosts Mountain West leading New Mexico for a three-game series this weekend.  Friday's game starts at 6 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday's games are at 1 p.m.

