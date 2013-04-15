Nevada Senate Adds Second Memorial Scholarship

The Nevada Senate has approved a bill adding a second recipient of the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Millennium Scholarship.

SB102 sponsored by Republican Sen. Ben Kieckhefer of Reno was approved by a unanimous vote and now goes to the Assembly.

Created in 2011, the memorial scholarship provides one Nevada college senior managing in education with a $4,500 scholarship.

The bill moving through the Legislature would award one scholarship to a student attending University of Nevada, Reno, Great Basin College or Sierra Nevada College in northern Nevada; and one who is enrolled at University of Nevada, Las Vegas or Nevada State College in southern Nevada.

The scholarship is funded through donations received after Guinn, a former Nevada governor, died in July 2010. (AP)