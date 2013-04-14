Nevada's Fincher Hits Walk-Off Bomb to Beat Colorado State

University of Nevada Athletics media release

4/14/2013

RENO, Nev. -- It took a few more innings on Sunday, but the University of Nevada softball team beat Colorado State in walk-off fashion for the second straight day, topping the Rams 5-4 in 12 innings.



Megan Fincher hit a two-out, solo home run down the left-field line, ending the longest game in the history of Hixson Park with a bang. Her 10th of the season ties her with San Diego State's Patrice Jackson for the conference lead.



The Mountain West victory moves the Wolf Pack to 25-19 (4-5 MW), while Colorado State falls to 18-19 (4-2 MW).



The Pack fought back from an early 3-0 hole to take the lead in the fifth, scoring four runs in the frame. Caylin Campbell had a big pinch hit for the second straight day, ripping a triple to right with two runners on to get the first two Nevada runs. The next batter, Karley Hopkins, tied the game with an RBI ground out that scored Campbell. Megan Sweet hit her sixth home run of the year following Hopkins, and the Pack had the lead for the first time.



CSU scored once in the seventh on two hits and one Pack throwing error, sending the game into extra frames.



Megan Dortch pitched all 12 innings for Nevada, striking out a career high 12 hitters and giving up only two earned runs. With the win, Dortch leveled her record at 9-9 and lowered her ERA to 3.79.



Erin Jones was on base five times in six trips to the plate, walking on four occasions and reaching on a hit by pitch. Sweet, Jasmine Jenkins and Sara parsons each had two hits. Jenkins now leads the Pack in batting average at .365.



Game Notes: Jenkins led off three innings in extra innings ... Dortch ended the top of the 12th on her 200th pitch … Both teams left a combined 29 runners on base, 16 for CSU and 13 for the Pack.