Pack Walks Off With a Win Against CSU

The University of Nevada softball team got an eighth-inning, walk-off RBI single from Karley Hopkins on Saturday, beating the Colorado State Rams 4-3 at Hixson Park in a Mountain West tilt.

A victory in the back-and forth-contest moved the Wolf Pack to 24-19 (3-5 MW), while CSU dropped to 18-18 (4-1 MW).

Hopkins came up with runners on first and second in the bottom of the eighth, as Megan Fincher reached on an error and Chelsea Barilli laid down a beautiful bunt single to third, all with two outs. A single up the middle off reliever Kacie McCarthy scored Fincher, and Nevada took the middle game of a three-game set.

This is the second time this season that the Pack has handed a conference opponent its first loss in MW play. Nevada was the first team to beat San Diego State in a conference game when the Pack got the final one from the Aztecs last Sunday.

McCarthy entered the game in the fourth for Kailey Snyder and gave up seven hits in four and a third innings pitched. She gave up the final three runs to the Pack, two of the earned variety.

Nevada scored once in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In the sixth, Caylin Campbell came through with a pinch-hit single in a big spot. She lofted a ball into center field to score Jasmine Jenkins, who had singled earlier in the inning, and put Nevada up 3-2. One run from Colorado State tied it in the seventh, before the Pack prevailed in extra innings.

Hopkins was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, spearheading the Pack offense from the lead-off spot. She hit her second home run of the season in the fifth, which tied the game at two at that point. Lauren Lastrapes also had two hits, driving in a run with a single in the fourth. Sara Parsons hit her 12th double of the season in the game.

Karlyn Jones pitched eight innings to get her 14th win of the season. She struck out four and walked two in her 16th complete game in 2013. Jones was around the plate all afternoon, throwing 97 of her 150 pitches for strikes.

Nevada will look to win the series on Sunday, with the third-and-final game scheduled for noon.