Nevada Drops Series Opener To Colorado State Friday

Nevada Release
The University of Nevada softball team fell 10-0 to Colorado State in five innings on Friday, opening a three-game set with the Rams at Hixson Park.

The Mountain West Conference loss drops the Pack to 23-19 (2-5 MW), while Colorado State improves to 18-17 (4-0 MW).

Nevada made three errors defensively, allowing six unearned runs. Starter Megan Dortch took the loss, falling to 8-9 on the year. Bailey Brewer and Ariel Craig also took to the circle and did not allow an earned run. Brewer pitched one inning, while Craig pitched two and a third.

The Wolf Pack's lone hit of the game was a double from Karley Hopkins in the third. It was the 13th of the season for the junior from Sparks, Nev. The third saw the Pack load the bases with two out, as Erin Jones and Sara Parsons walked behind Hopkins. Ashley Butera flew out to left to end the inning, however, hitting behind Parsons.

Kacie McCarthy pitched a complete game and won to improve to 14-7. She walked five batters, allowing Nevada to threaten in multiple innings, but the Pack left six runners on base in the loss.

Game two will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hixson.

