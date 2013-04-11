Nevada Senate Committee Approves Brianna's Law - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Senate Committee Approves Brianna's Law

Posted: Updated:

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a measure to collect DNA from anyone arrested on felony charges at the time of arrest.

SB243 is also known as "Brianna's Law," named after Brianna Denison who was murdered in early 2008. A similar measure failed in 2011.

The bill advanced Thursday allows DNA to be collected from suspects when they are arrested on felony charges. That material is then used to cross-reference DNA evidence from other unsolved crimes.

If the charges are dismissed or resolved, or if no felony charges are filed within five years, a person can request their DNA be destroyed and profile removed from the system.

Brianna's mother believes James Biela's criminal record may have led to his arrest before her daughter was killed if his DNA had been collected.

An amendment to have DNA automatically removed and only collected for violent felonies did not garner support from the committee.

The bill is sponsored by State Senator Debbie Smith. "I feel this bill is about public safety and justice and it can help solve crime. It can get dangerous people off the street and exonerate the wrongfully convicted."

But - the bill also raises concerns about civil rights. "Currently it reads that DNA taken from felony arrests, I think that should be changed to violent felonies, or felonies of a sexual nature," says Steve Yeager.

"We as a country and a state have to decide if there's a diminished expectation of privacy when you are arrested. We believe there is not, but that you are innocent until proven guilty."

Testing prices could range from $2 an arrest to $75. If the bill is approved, they plan to pass that cost on to those tested

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.