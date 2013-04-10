Money Watch Q & A: Last Minute Tax Tips

Tax Day is looming. Monday, April 15th is just five days away.

If you are working on your tax return and need last-minute tax tips, tonight's Money Watch Q & A is for you. If you have questions about filing tax extensions, tax credits and deductions and how to best utilize your refund check, our Money Watch Q & A guest can help. Certified Public Accountant, Mike Bosma of The Bosma Group will be taking your phone calls from 5-6 p.m. Call (775) 858-2222.

You can also reach Mike during regular business hours at the contact information listed below:

Michael D. Bosma, CPA

The Bosma Group P.C.

401 Ryland, Suite 300

Reno, NV 89502

Phone - 775-786-4900 ext 111

Fax - 775-786-4902