Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

©2013 Steve Schroeder



Anti Pasta –Anti Pasto with spaghetti squash

Prep: 15 mins

Bake: 45 mins

Serves: 12-16

The Ingredients:

What you need:

1 Spaghetti squash, cut in half length wise

1 cup wax, banana or pepperoncini peppers

1 cup Sun dried tomatoes (diced)

1 cup Green olives (pitted and halved)

1 cup Artichoke hearts (quartered)

1 med Red onion (sliced)

1 cup Feta cheese crumbled

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley

2 tbsp Fresh oregano

½ tsp pepper

1 clove Garlic diced



Dressing:

½ cup Olive oil

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar

2 Lemons juice fresh squeezed

Directions:

Spaghetti Squash:

Slice squash in half, scrape the seeds out. Arrange the spaghetti squash halves, cut side down, in a baking pan. Add 2 cups water. Bake 375 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Or, if you are busy, speed up the process and microwave the squash. Add the squash halves cut side down to the bottom of a shallow, microwave-safe dish (13x9), add ½ cup water. Cover and microwave on high until flesh is tender, about 5-8 minutes.

The dish:

Chop, slice or dice all ingredients, add all ingredients and seasonings into a large bowl. With a fork, scrape the spaghetti squash strands into the bowl. Make the dressing in a separate bowl and mix together with a wisk. Add dressing and toss all ingredients together.



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.