9 Candidates Apply to Replace Steven Brooks

Clark County officials say nine people have applied to replace expelled Assemblyman Steven Brooks in the Nevada Legislature.

County spokesman Erik Pappa says county commissioners will consider the candidates at a meeting April 16. The deadline to apply was Tuesday evening.

A replacement must be a Democrat and live in Assembly District 17, which Brooks represented.

Brooks was expelled from the Assembly March 28 after fellow lawmakers said they didn't feel safe with him in the legislative building. He was arrested twice and hospitalized for a mental evaluation before the move, and arrested again in California hours after the expulsion.

Officials say the candidates vying to replace him are Glynn Coleman, Michelle Jotz, Michael Kelly, Meli Pulido, Mujahid Ramadan, William Robinson II, Kelly Thomas, Tyrone Thompson and Fred Young. (AP)