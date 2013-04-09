Nevada Drops Nonconference Game To USF - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Drops Nonconference Game To USF

The University of Nevada (17-15) baseball team lost a nonconference game to San Francisco (17-15) on Tuesday afternoon at Peccole Park by a score of 4-1.  The Wolf Pack has lost four in a row and stand at 17-15 on the season while the Dons improved to 17-15.  USF won both meetings with the Pack this season.

 USF scored two runs in the third inning and a single run in the sixth to take a 3-0 advantage.  The Pack's run came on a RBI single from right fielder Brooks Klein in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored pincher hitter Brad Gerig after he started the inning with a single.

 Dons designated hitter Zachary Turner homered leading off the eighth to account for the final run of the game.

 Pack starter Barry Timko (0-3) suffered the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 2.2 innings on the mound.  Making his first career start USF freshman Thomas Cox (1-0) allowed just one run on two hits in his six innings on the mound to earn the victory.

 Nevada could manage only three hits on the day by three different players.  Tuner finished with a game-high three hits, scored twice and had an RBI for USF.

 The Pack returns to Mountain West action on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in Las Vegas against UNLV.  Saturday's game against the Rebels is at 2:05 p.m. and the series finale is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.  All games can be heard on 1450 AM.

 

 

