Louisville Beats Michigan 82-76 To Win NCAA title

ATLANTA (AP) -- Luke Hancock made all five of his 3-pointers and led Louisville to its first NCAA men's basketball championship since 1986 with a 82-76 victory over Michigan on Monday night.

Coach Rick Pitino added this title to the one he won at Kentucky in 1996 and is the first coach to win a championship at two schools. Earlier in the day, Pitino was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Hancock scored 22 points and Peyton Siva had 18 for the Cardinals (35-5), who trailed by 12 late in the first half.

Trey Burke had 24 points for Michigan (31-8), which was in the final for the first time since the Fab Five led the Wolverines there in 1993. Little-used freshman Spike Albrecht added 17 points.

