Pack Drop Series Final 8-1 At SDSU

The University of Nevada baseball team dropped the final game of a three-game Mountain West series 8-1 to San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Wolf Pack lost all three games to the Aztecs and are now 17-14 overall and 5-7 in MW play. The Aztecs improved to 17-15 and 7-5 in conference action.

With the game tied at one SDSU scored seven unanswered runs to win 8-1. The Aztecs scored twice in the bottom of the third without collecting a hit. A costly Pack error led to four unearned runs by SDSU in the sixth and a solo home run in the seventh completed the scoring.

Pack starter Tom Jameson (0-6) lost his sixth game in seven starts giving up seven runs, three earned in six innings. Jameson moved past his Dad Rich into sole possession of sixth place on the Pack's career innings pitched with 285. Ryan Doran (5-2) earned the win for SDSU allowing one run on five hits in 7.2 innings on the mound.

Five Pack players had a hit in the game and Brett Jones double scored the only run for Nevada.

Matt Munoz finished with a game-high two hits for SDSU and drove in one. Ryan Muno and Danny Sheehan had two RBI each.

Nevada returns home to host San Francisco on Tuesday at noon. In honor of Washoe County spring break all children in middle school and under will be admitted free to the Pack's noon game with San Francisco on Tuesday, Apr. 9. Youth groups who want to bring out children to cheer on the Pack for this game please call (775) 682-6959 to register. All children are encouraged to make signs to help cheer on the Wolf Pack.