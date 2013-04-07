Nevada Drops Game Two At SDSU 5-4 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Drops Game Two At SDSU 5-4

The University of Nevada baseball team led 4-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning but San Diego State scored single runs in the final two innings to defeat the Wolf Pack 5-4 in a Mountain West game at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Saturday afternoon.  With the loss the Pack fell to 17-13 on the season and stand at 5-6 in MW play.  The Aztecs improved to 16-15 and 7-3 in the conference.

 Nevada scored the first run of the game on an RBI double from shortstop Kyle Hunt in the top of the second inning but SDSU tied it with a single run in the bottom of the third.

 Pack first baseman Brett Jones hit his first home run of the season in fourth to give Nevada a 2-1 lead.  Hunt's single in the sixth inning made it 4-1 but SDSU closed within a run after a two-run bottom of the sixth.

 Aztec third baseman Tyler France's home run in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game at four.  With one down in the bottom of the ninth inning SDSU second baseman Tim Zier was hit by pitch on an 0-2 count and first baseman Ryan Muno followed with a single through the left side.  Pack closer Michael Fain came out of the bullpen and catcher Jake Romanski singled to right field to score the winning run as Nevada fell 5-4.

 

Sean Prihar (2-1) suffered the loss allowing the run in the ninth.  SDSU closer Bubba Derby (3-1) retired the only batter he faced in the top of the ninth and earned his third win of the season.

 Hunt (2-for-3, 3RBI) led the Pack with two hits and three RBI.

 Romanski (4-for-5,R,RBI) finished with a game-high four hits and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

 Nevada seeks to avoid the series sweep on Sunday in the series finale at 1 p.m. PT.  Senior Tom Jameson (0-5) takes the mound for the Wolf Pack and Ryan Doran (4-2) is slated to make the start for the Aztecs.

