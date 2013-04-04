Nevada Lawmakers Discuss Highway Funding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Lawmakers Discuss Highway Funding

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Transportation estimates the state has a shortfall of about $2 billion to repair all state maintained roads and bridges.

The department expects that backlog to increase to $3.4 billion by 2025.

A National Transportation Research Group says that more than half of all Nevada roads and highways are either in poor or mediocre condition. Now lawmakers are trying to come up with funding to change that.

The TRIP Report says bad roads are costing Nevada drivers $2.1 billion every year.

"Every driver in the Reno and Carson City area loses almost $1,700 each year because they're driving on roads that are deteriorated, that are congested, and aren't as safe as they could be," Carolyn Kelly, Associate Director of Research and Communications for TRIP said.

Kelly says bad roads beat up cars, adding to maintenance costs. Sitting in traffic wastes time and fuel. And unsafe roads cause expensive car accidents.

NDOT says the money it used to have to repair roads and bridges is not there anymore.

"Construction inflation still goes up every year, so there will be less buying power available each year for the amount of revenue coming in," Rudy Malfabon, Director of NDOT said.

Each year, nearly 300 people are killed in crashes in Nevada.

NDOT says more funding could lower that number.

"There's some areas in the state where it's rural roads, not a lot of shoulders," Malfabon said. "But we're taking steps to put guard rails or slope-flattening. Truck passing lanes are another alternative that improves safety."

To pay for this, State Senator Tick Segerblom is sponsoring a bill that would raise the state gas tax by two-cents per gallon, every year for the next decade.

That is an eventual 20-cent increase.

"Our roads are a disaster," Segerblom, (D) Clark County said. "We spend too much time on the roads and this money goes directly to the roads. So I think people are willing to pay if they can get to work faster."

With gas prices already averaging $3.75 per gallon in Nevada, some say the extra fee is just too much.

"I don't like it at all," Rebecca Sitton said. "There's other ways to come up with the money, such as let's have Nevada join the lottery and powerball."

But other drivers told us they are willing to pay extra at the pump.

"If it's used for improving roads, I'm all for it," Brian Sewell said. "Just driving around the city, you see enough problems with roads and it needs to be improved. Either that or we have to go back to horses."

Some say as fuel efficiency improves and people buy more hybrids, they will be buying less gas, and this tax will make up for that lost revenue.

For more information on the TRIP report, go to http://www.tripnet.org/

Written by Paul Nelson

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.