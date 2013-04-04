Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

Meatloaf cupcakes with sweet potato frosting

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 60 mins

Serves: 8-12

The Ingredients:

1 lb of lean ground beef

1/2 lbs ground pork sausage

1 gala apple, peeled and diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 med onion

6 oz tomato paste

2 tbsp green onion

2 eggs

1/2 cup of Almond meal

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp Worchester sauce

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 lime squeezed



Sweet potato frosting

4-6 small sweet potatoes

Place sweet potatoes in a bowl of warm water for 4 hours to let over 50% of the starch leach out.

1 tbsp nutmeg

½ cup Almond milk

1 tbsp cinnamon

½ stick unsalted butter



Garnish with:

bacon or pancetta

chives

finely diced yellow bell pepper

Homemade Ketchup

for the meatloaf lover

12oz Organic Tomato Paste

1.5 Cup Water

2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp honey

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan. Simmer for a few minutes and stir often. Transfer ketchup to a glass container and refrigerate.



The Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Poke holes in the sweet potatoes and bake for 60 minutes or until tender.

Set aside and let cool.



In a large bowl add eggs, tomato paste, apple and red bell pepper and all remaining ingredients. Add ground beef and pork sausage and mix well with your hands! Add seasonings.



In muffin tins add meatloaf mixture. Should fill 12 tins exactly. Bake at 425 for 20 minutes or until meatloaf is done.



While the meatloaf cupcakes are in the oven peel and scoop out the center of the sweet potatoes and mash with a fork. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, almond milk and butter and mix a little more. Add the sweet potato mixture into a freezer baggie and cut off one corner (just like if you were going to add icing to something) and top the meatloaf muffins with the sweet potato.

