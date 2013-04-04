Meatloaf cupcakes with Sweet Potato Frosting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Meatloaf cupcakes with Sweet Potato Frosting

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2013 Steve Schroeder

Meatloaf cupcakes with sweet potato frosting

Prep: 15 mins 
Cook: 60 mins
Serves: 8-12

The Ingredients:
1 lb of lean ground beef
1/2 lbs ground pork sausage
1 gala apple, peeled and diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 med onion
6 oz tomato paste
2 tbsp green onion
2 eggs
1/2 cup of Almond meal
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tbsp Worchester sauce
1 tsp dijon mustard
1 lime squeezed

Sweet potato frosting

4-6 small sweet potatoes

Place sweet potatoes in a bowl of warm water for 4 hours to let over 50% of the starch leach out.
1 tbsp nutmeg
½ cup Almond milk
1 tbsp cinnamon
½ stick unsalted butter

Garnish with:
bacon or pancetta
chives
finely diced yellow bell pepper

Homemade Ketchup
for the meatloaf lover
12oz Organic Tomato Paste
1.5 Cup Water
2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 tsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp honey

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan. Simmer for a few minutes and stir often. Transfer ketchup to a glass container and refrigerate. 

The Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Poke holes in the sweet potatoes and bake for 60 minutes or until tender.
Set aside and let cool.

In a large bowl add eggs, tomato paste, apple and red bell pepper and all remaining ingredients.  Add ground beef and pork sausage and mix well with your hands! Add seasonings.

In muffin tins add meatloaf mixture. Should fill 12 tins exactly. Bake at 425 for 20 minutes or until meatloaf is done.

While the meatloaf cupcakes are in the oven peel and scoop out the center of the sweet potatoes and mash with a fork. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, almond milk and butter and mix a little more. Add the sweet potato mixture into a freezer baggie and cut off one corner (just like if you were going to add icing to something) and top the meatloaf muffins with the sweet potato.

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
  Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
  Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

