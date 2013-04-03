Money Watch Q & A: Most Overlooked Tax Write-Offs

What?! you can write that off?

You might be surprised what you can write-off on your 2012 tax returns. For example, items like reading glasses or contact lenses can count as medical expenses. If you work out of your home, some Certified Public Accountants say certain breeds of dogs can even be considered "security" for you business. Plus, don't forget to factor in your student loan interest and some retirement investments as well.

What else can save you money? Find out in tonight's Money Watch Q & A with Mike Bosma of The Bosma Group. The CPA will be taking your calls about tax write-offs, deductions and credits, along with what might be considered red flags for IRS audits.

Written by Kristen Remington