Nevada Lawmakers Discuss Guns on College Campuses

With a number of school shootings over the last few years, the question is whether to have stricter gun control, or fewer regulations.

Right now, it is illegal to carry a gun on Nevada's college campuses. But if Assembly Bill 143 passes, that will change.

"On campus, I have a problem with it," University of Nevada Senior Rochelle Douglass said. "I feel like the gun doesn't need to be on campus. There's not really a threat."

"Unfortunately, the minute we walk onto campus, we're penalized for being students and getting a higher education because we're not allowed to carry our weapons here," University of Nevada Junior Adam Khan said.

Residents of Nevada must be 21 years old to carry a concealed weapon.

While the bill would allow people to carry them on campus, guns would not be allowed in dorms, where most students are too young to have a CCW permit anyway.

At a hearing today, Amanda Collins testified that there is a threat on college campuses.

In October of 2007, she was walking back to her car, at the University of Nevada, when James Biela held her at gunpoint and raped her.

"Being a law-abiding citizen, I left my permitted weapon at home and the very law that was meant to ensure my safety, guaranteed James Biela an unmatched victim," Collins said.

Biela is on death row, after being convicted of that rape, as well as two others, including Brianna Denison, who he strangled to death.

"At some point, I would have been able to stop my attack while it was in progress," Collins said. "And consequently, two other known rapes would have been prevented and a young life would've been saved."

The testimony brought some lawmakers to tears.

But others worry that allowing guns on college campuses could create more violence among young adults.

"College students, not you that evening, do drink," Assem. Marilyn Dondero Loop, D-Clark County said. "And they do fight with their girlfriends and boyfriends. And things like that happen. And it is such a worry to me."

One of the sponsors of this bill says seven other states allow concealed weapons on college campuses.

She says there have been no shootings or misfires on any of those campuses.

