Gov. Sandoval Favors Threat to Leave Tahoe Compact

Gov. Brian Sandoval favors keeping alive the threat to leave the bi-state Tahoe Compact.

Sandoval's appointee to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency told members of the Senate Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday that while the possibility of Nevada's withdrawal is "remote," the governor wants to retain the authority to do so.

SB229 would repeal a law passed in 2011 that paved the way for Nevada to leave TRPA and instead regulate environmental protections and development within its boundaries.

Nevada lawmakers blamed their California counterparts for favoring tough environmental standards that they said were hindering development and the economy.

TRPA in December approved an updated regional plan that gives local governments more control over some decisions.

Conservationists say the law should be repealed to show Nevada's recommitment to the lake. (AP)