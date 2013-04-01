Additional $25 Million to All-Day Kindergarten, English Classes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Additional $25 Million to All-Day Kindergarten, English Classes

Gov. Brian Sandoval says he'll add $25 million to the K-12 education budget to further expand full-day kindergarten and English language learner programs.

The extra funds is the result of increased funds in the state budget and will be geared toward English Language Learners and All-day kindergarten. The additional funding will bring the total new commitment to ELL and All-day K in the Governor's recommended budget to nearly $60 million.

"Education has long been a priority of mine and these new funds will assist school districts across our great state from the largest to the smallest," Governor Brian Sandoval said.  "Prioritizing funds towards ELL will target the most at-risk students in our state while additional funding will allow for a manageable infrastructure expansion of all day-K. I thank employees at the Department of Education and the Budget Office for their diligent work on this."

In the budget amendment to be submitted this week by the state Budget Office, Sandoval will put an additional $10 million towards all-day K, expanding the program to approximately 32 additional schools across the state. The amendment will also target an additional $15 million towards English language learners, essentially doubling the state's investment in ELL.

The increased funds stem from lower than projected employee medical costs in the Distributive School Account (DSA), lower than projected Medicaid caseloads and a higher than projected federal Medicaid match (FMAP).

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval

