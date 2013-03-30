Nevada Softball Drops Series Finale in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. – In another close game against Fresno State, the University of Nevada softball team fell 4-3 to the Bulldogs on Sunday in the final game of a three-game series.

The Wolf Pack is 21-15 (1-2 MWC) after the loss, while the Bulldogs improved to 21-15 (2-1 MW) with the win.

Trailing 4-3, Nevada had a chance to tie the game late, as Chelsea Barilli and Karley Hopkins led off the seventh inning with back-to-back singles. Barilli, however, was thrown out at third trying to advance on the bunt single by Hopkins. Two consecutive outs ended the contest after six and a half.

Nevada got out of the gates quickly, scoring all three of its runs in the first inning. Jasmine Jenkins continued to swing the hottest bat of any Nevada player this weekend, doubling home two runs to put the Pack ahead early. Another run, driven in by Megan Fincher, made the score 3-0 after a half inning.

Jenkins finished the three-game set with three doubles and five RBI.

Fresno State responded immediately, scoring twice in the bottom of the inning to close the gap. Two more from the Bulldogs in the second was enough to earn the victory, as the combination of starter Jill Compton and reliever Hannah Harris shut the Pack down from the second inning on.

Hopkins had three hits in four trips to the plate, raising her season average to .398 to lead all Nevada players. Megan Sweet, Sara Parsons and Barilli each added a hit apiece. Karlyn Jones took the loss, falling to 13-6. She pitched a complete game for the 13th time this season.

The Wolf Pack will play its final non-conference games in a doubleheader with Sacramento State on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. Live audio for both games will be available at www.NevadaWolfPack.com.

Game Notes: Seven runs were scored in the first two innings on Saturday, while one run was scored in seven innings on Friday … Erin Jones pinch hit in the sixth inning and grounded out to third base … This is the eighth consecutive season that the Nevada vs. Fresno State series has not ended in a sweep … Nevada is now 12-34 all-time against Fresno State.

