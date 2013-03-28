Nevada Senate Considers Outlawing Dangerous Pets

The Senate Natural Resources Committee heard a bill that would put stricter regulations into effect -- practically banning the ownership of so-called "dangerous animals" in Nevada.

The bill lists 25 animals -- from certain snakes and bears to lions, tigers even raccoons -- in its definition of dangerous.

Right now -- unlike most states, Nevada has no limitations on ownership. "One of six states in the country with no ownership bans in place. So we are currently introducing legislation to stop private ownership."

Lynda Sugasa runs Safe Haven Rescue near Imlay, Nevada. It houses 26 exotic animals that have come from very unfortunate situations - mostly illegal - in other states.

She backs Senate Bill 245 and says she'd prefer it if Safe Haven didn't need to exist.

If the bill passes, the rescue would still be available for animals needing placement, but private ownership would be banned. Legal owners of such animals could keep their pets if they have never had any animal abuse or neglect offenses, and if they keep liability insurance of at least $250,000 per incident.

A second bill up for review outlaws the feeding of wild animals other than birds, but it's likely the bill will be altered to only ban feeding large animals.