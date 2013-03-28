Nevada Assembly Ousts Embattled Steven Brooks

The Nevada Assembly has voted to oust embattled Democratic Assemblyman Steven Brooks in the first-ever legislative expulsion in the state's history.

A voice vote came Thursday morning, after Assembly Majority Leader William Horne called him "potentially dangerous" and said lawmakers didn't feel safe with him in the building.

The North Las Vegas Democrat has been arrested twice since January and is accused of making threats toward his colleagues, including Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Brooks also was denied the purchase of a gun in Sparks last month after he was banished from the chambers. His lawyer, Mitchell Posin, says there's been a misunderstanding and Brooks doesn't pose any real threat to anyone.

Thursday's vote came after an independent investigation, and after a bipartisan select committee recommended his ouster.

Late Thursday, a petition was filed in Nevada Supreme Court stating Brooks was improperly suspended from his position.

The Clark County Commissioners will now begin the process of appointing someone to take over for Brooks' vacated seat. Lawmakers say they expect that process to take one to two weeks.

