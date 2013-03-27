Moneywatch Q&A: Home At Last Program

Home At Last is program offered by the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

It was created for first time home-buyers and veterans in 2006, but now it has expanded.

Who qualifies:

• Buyer must have 640 minimum credit score and meet normal FHA, VA or RHS underwriting requirements

• Maximum income limit:$97,500

• Home as primary residence

• Buyer must complete homebuyer education

• Home purchase is in rural Nevada (includes entire state of Nevada excluding Las Vegas, Reno, Henderson, North Las Vegas)

• Home falls below maximum purchase price of $400,000



Mortgage and Marketing Specialist Nicole Larrimore of the Rural Housing Authority can answer your questions about the program starting at 5pm. Just call 858-2222. Lines close at 6pm.

And for future questions, call 775-887-1796 or go to http://nvrural.org/access for more information.