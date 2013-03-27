New Coach Brian Polian Attends First Spring Practice - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Coach Brian Polian Attends First Spring Practice

Posted: Updated:

New University of Nevada head football coach Brian Polian attended his first spring practice on Wednesday.

It's the first of 12 practices and three scrimmages that includes the Silver and Blue Game on April 20th. It's also the first time we've heard beats bumpin' at the practice field a different feel at Wolf Pack Park.

Polian took over for Chris Ault who announced his retirement in December after 28 years as coach. His best season was in 2010 when he led his team to a 13-1 record and a win against Boston College in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

Polian previously worked at Buffalo, Central Florida, Notre Dame and Stanford.

